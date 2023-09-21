'It looks quite bad' - Ex-Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet suffers Millwall injury to spark Scotland fears

Kevin Nisbet has emerged as a possible doubt for Scotland’s upcoming fixtures next month after suffering an injury while playing for Millwall.

The 26-year-old was forced off during his side’s 3-0 win over Rotherham in the English Championship on Wednesday evening after slipping on the touchline and appearing to twist his ankle.

Lions boss Gary Rowett admitted afterwards that the injury “looks quite bad”, putting the former Hibs striker at risk of missing Scotland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier in Seville on October 12 and the friendly against France in Lille five days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game, Rowett said: “Nisbet I think – I’ve just watched it again down there – and there’s no one around him and he just almost turned his ankle. It looks quite bad but I don’t know until a couple of days [later and it] settles down. I’d imagine he’s going to be out for certainly the weekend and depending on scan results then we’ll see.

Kevin Nisbet is a doubt for Scotland's October internationals after suffering an injury playing or Millwall. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

“It didn’t look great but again it’s impossible for me to say at this moment in time.”

Nisbet spent 10 months on the sidelines last year after rupturing his ACL while playing for Hibs. He recovered to score 10 goals in 21 appearances in the second half of last season before sealing a £2m transfer to Millwall in the summer, where he has scored two goals in eight appearances thus far.