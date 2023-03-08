Is Hibs v Rangers on TV? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR official

Hibs welcome Rangers to Leith on Wednesday night in what is set to be a poignant occasion for the home side.

The match is the first to take place at Easter Road since the passing of Hibs’ well-loved owner and chairman Ron Gordon. The hosts will pay tribute pre-match but once the action gets underway all thoughts will be on collecting three points.

So far this season, the Ibrox side have had the upper hand. They drew 2-2 in the first capital meeting in August, but managed to get a 3-2 win in Michael Beale’s first competitive game at the helm in December. Those previous scorelines and performances suggest there will be goals. They also point to a tight affair which, if anything like the past two encounters, could go either way. Hibs have scored 14 goals in the last five league outings, conceding two. Rangers have netted 13, but have also lost just two.

Both teams go into the game in good Premiership form. Hibs are on a seven-game unbeaten run which has taken them up into fourth place, five points behind third-place Hearts. Coming from behind, they showed character and quality to thump Livingston 4-1 at the notoriously-tricky Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday. But Rangers had a comfortable 3-1 victory of their own over Kilmarnock at the weekend and are unbeaten in the league since Beale took charge in mid-December, dropping just two points (to Celtic) in that time.

Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Wednesday night. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

When is Hibs vs Rangers?

The match is on Wednesday, March 8, at Easter Road, with a 7.45pm kickoff

Is the game on TV?

There will be no live TV coverage.

Is the game on PPV?

Hibs will be providing a live stream and both Hibs and Rangers fans can buy a game pass for £12.99. They can be purchased here.

Match updates will be provided on BBC Sportsound, while BBC Sportscene will show highlights from 11.25pm on Wednesday.

Who are the match officials?

This fixture has come to be a feisty, unforgiving one in recent years, with plenty of bad blood between the sides. That usually makes for a contentious 90 minutes.

The match referee is Don Robertson. David Dickinson is on VAR duty.

What's the latest team news?

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has some welcome selection headaches, following the return of strikers Kevin Nisbet, who shone against Rangers at Ibrox, and Myko Kukharevych. They will now vie with the likes of Matthew Hoppe, Elie Youan and Ewan Henderson for one of the forward starting spots.