Hibs fans will be able to watch the crucial second leg of their team’s Europa Conference League tie against FC Luzern - but only on pay per view.

Hibs take a two-goal advantage to the Swissporarena for their match against FC Luzern.

The first leg had been televised by the BBC but there were fears there would be a TV blackout when the sides meet for the second time, in Switzerland, on Thursday. However, the game – which kicks off at 7.45pm UK time in the Swissporarena, and will not be shown on Hibs TV – will be broadcast online via SolidSport, with the stream costing €9.95 and there will be English commentary as Lee Johnson’s men look to consolidate their first-leg advantage.

Leading 3-1 thanks to an impressive showing at Easter Road last week, when goals from Joe Newell, Dylan Vente and Jordan Obita all got on the scoresheet, they are hoping to see the job through and advance to the final play-off round, where they will meet up with Aston Villa, with a spot in the group stage at stake.

The Leith team are due to fly out on Wednesday, but Elie Youan, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all doubts as they battle to shake off niggling injuries. The side will be backed by around 1,000 Hibs fans who are expected to make the trip, but the supporters who are left behind can access the pay per view channel here or head along to the Albion Bar Fanzone at Easter Road to watch the encounter with like-minded viewers.