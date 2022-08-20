'I thought it was cynical' - watch Hibs v Rangers video analysis as two red cards and penalty decisions dominate

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Willie Collum took centre stage by awarding a penalty to Rangers right on the stroke of half time and then sending off two players in blue – John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos – in an action-packed second half.

Josh Campbell then scored in stoppage time to rescue a point for Hibs, cancelling out James Tavernier’s penalty and Tom Lawrence’s header. Martin Boyle had earlier netted for Hibs just minutes into the second half.

Collum was roundly booed by both sets of supporters, although there appeared a case to be made for at least two of the contentious decisions. Rocky Bushiri did tug at Antonio Colak's shirt for the penalty and Morelos struck Marijan Cabraja with his arm, even if it wasn’t a grade-A elbow. While Lundstram’s tackle on Boyle was not dangerous, it was cynical, and that’s the one that probably is only a yellow card.

John Lundstram of Rangers leaves the field after being shown a second yellow card.