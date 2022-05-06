'I like pressure and the spotlight': Hibs forward Elias Melkersen on adjusting to SPFL focus

The Hibs forward has had a difficult introduction to life at Hibs with the Easter Road side struggling to gather wins and injuries and managerial change causing more disruption.

But, already settling into life in the capital since signing in January, he is confident he can do the same on the pitch next term, having got to know the Scottish game and his team-mates.

“Yes because they will know my movements as well and that is a big part in getting me the service I need to score the goals that I want to score.

“I think next season will be good because I will have more experience,” added the 19 year-old Norwegian.

“I came from the off season [in Norway] so I needed some time to get in shape but I was in good form when I came. I still had to take a step up and that was one step of many steps I still must continue to take.

“It has been more physical so you need to think about that. You need to think faster and smarter and that was something I think I needed to get better at but I think I could have been used earlier as well.

“I like to play physically but if the guy I am against is three heads bigger than me then maybe I shouldn’t take on that physical fight!

“I have already added some kilos since I’ve been here but I can get stronger and I always want to improve so I will try my best to be better.”

So far he has avoided the wrath of the frustrated Hibs support, with those who have spotted him while he has been out checking out the sights, offering him favourable feedback.

“To not get recognised I have found that you need to go to tourist places! I have not been inside the castle but I have seen it from the outside.

“I like how the city looks and there is so much to do. I have been to Arthur’s Seat and last weekend the botanic gardens.

“When I do see the fans they tell me ‘I love you’ and stuff like that so it is nice to hear that. I just need to do well on the pitch so they keep on saying nice things to me.”

He is aware of the fans expectations and the fact that, as a team, they have fallen short this season. But he had no issue with the pressure being piled on and says he has received plenty of advice from the guys he shares a dressing room with.

“We should have pressure but we should all be able to cope with it. I think it can be hard sometimes but we need to keep on going.

“I like to have pressure on me and the spotlight. I enjoy all that. It makes you play your best.”