'I don’t get what people’s problem is': Joe Newell speaks on witch-hunts, two Hibs greats and good times at club

Joe Newell, left, applauds the Hibs fans after defeating Motherwell 1-0 at Easter Road.

“It’s brilliant,” he laughed. “We’re on a good run. I was just standing outside [the press room] there, listening to the drunks and how happy they all are. And I was speaking to someone, saying how football can make or break a weekend for so many people.

“We’re on a run at the minute and it’s a good time to be here. Paul McGinn got that big cheer at first, which is when you know everyone’s in a really good mood – he’s not even here any more!”

There has been much to smile about for Lee Johnson of late. This fourth straight Hibs win has elevated Hibs to third in the cinch Premiership while the assurance and fluency within the side is in stark contract to where they were just a few short months ago. If confidence underpins so much that happens on a football field then Hibs will be emboldened as they prepare for the challenging weeks that lie between now and the November World Cup as games come with breathless speed.

Hibs' Ryan Porteous scored the only goal of the game with this brave header.

No-one within the Hibs ranks has encapsulated the growth in confidence quite so much as Ryan Porteous. A divisive figure who is in danger of being cast as Scottish football’s next pantomime villain, Porteous cannot help but hog the limelight these days. He netted the only goal of the game when he got on the end of a deflected Martin Boyle cross and was pivotal to Hibs enjoying yet another numerical advantage at Easter Road; it was the defender Connor Shields pulled down on the cusp of the hour mark which brought about the red card for the Motherwell forward.

And Newell has offered an emphatic defence of his 23-year-old team-mate, currently mulling over a “strong” new contract from Hibs, whom he feels has been the victim of some nefarious gossip.

“I don’t know, I don’t want to get too deep into it – but I don’t get what people’s problem is,” said Newell. “As a country, he’s one of your best young players, never mind best young defenders. Sometimes I hear things and read things, and thing there’s just a witch hunt out for him.

“Even more credit to him, then, because look at what he’s doing. He had his debut for his country the other week and did great, look at his performances for us every week. He just brushes it off … if he keeps churning out those performances, he’ll get everything he deserves.”

Hibs' Lewis Stevenson made his 550th appearance for the club.

Porteous is not the only one who deserves credit. Lewis Stevenson made his 550th appearance for Hibs on Saturday with Newell eager to talk up the contribution of the Easter Road perennial.

“Guys like Paul Hanlon and Lewis they’re underrated massively – not from our fans but outside our fan base,” observed Newell. “People don’t realise how good they are.

“They don’t realise how much of an achievement it is for someone like Lewis to play, what is it, 550 games ? That’s incredible. To do it for one club, the same as Paul. It shows how important they are to this club.”