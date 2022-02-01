How the Hibs players fared in Hearts stalemate - perfect Porteous, Dabrowski debut, striker issues

Chris Mueller showed a desire to make things happen for Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hibees came into the match at somewhat of a low ebb following league defeats to Celtic and Livingston and a draw with Motherwell.

Shaun Maloney opted for a back three with Christian Doidge and Kevin Nibset in attack, supported by Chris Mueller. The big news surrounded the goalkeeper with Matt Macey out which meant a debut for Kevin Dabrowski.

The Hibs boss will have been delighted with his players’ application.

Dabrowski's debut

The Polish goalkeeper is the type of character who would take being handed his debut in an Edinburgh derby in his stride. For much of the first half he was a spectator until Liam Boyce tested him with a low effort. The save was unorthodox and presented Simms with a rebound but he survived that scare. He produced a much better stop at the start of the second half from Simms, making himself big in a one v one situation. Not long after he denied the Hearts forward with a reflex save down at his near post. Then a third denial of the on loan Everton striker with a low stop down to his right.

He almost undone all his fine work with a mix-up involving Rocky Bushiri which resulted in an in-direct free-kick. Hearts were unable to take advantage.

All in all, a debut he can be happy with.

The flanks

It was an area where Hibs got plenty of joy in the first half. Chris Cadden, the team's most threatening player against Livingston, gave Andy Halliday a torrid time, linking with Chris Mueller and using his pace and power. On the other flank, Josh Doig looked revived up against Nathaniel Atkinson. He was direct and purposeful. Hibs will have regretted not getting more out of them in that first 45.

Doig went off injured, while Cadden's influence waned but he did help create the team’s best opening late on.

How did Mueller get on?

The American arriving midway through the season having agreed a deal in the summer saw hype over his signing increase. Fielded as one of the attacking three he showed flashes of his talent. He wanted to get on the ball and drive at the opposition and there is certainly a confidence there. However, there were too many occasions where he wanted too long on the ball, tried to take on too much or where his decision making had to be sharper. If anything, it will be a good learning curve for his adaptation to Scottish football. The fans appreciated his efforts when he was subbed.

Front two?

There is a commonly held view amongst Hibs fans, one with plenty of evidence, that the presence of Christian Doidge brings out the best in Kevin Nisbet. The latter started positively. Dropping and linking, while also getting into good positions. A lack of confidence may have been the reason behind not making the most of an early opening when an opportunity arose on his left but he tried to get it on to his right. Then he hit the post, connecting with a Josh Doig header. But then his performance regressed, his decision making perhaps the most frustrating element for Hibs fans to endure. When he did get a run through on goals in the second half there wasn’t a lot of confidence in him scoring.

As for Doidge. He acted as a focal point but the game largely passed him by with Toby Sibbick getting the better of him throughout most of his time on the pitch. The Welshman still doesn't look like he is up to speed after his injury.

The rest?

Ryan Porteous. A superb performance from the centre-back. He was everywhere for Hibs. Won 18 of 21 duels, recovered the ball ten times. There was composure on the ball without any risks, he put his body in front of shots, led and marshalled the back line. Arguably his best 90 minutes of the season. Either side of him, both Rocky Bushiri and Lewis Stevenson were solid, the latter surviving a penalty scare. In the midfield, Jake Doyle-Hayes was another who had a very impressive evening. A display which is needed from a midfielder in a derby when the ball is bouncing and fizzing about midfield. Tackled, passed and ran. Ewan Henderson had a positive impact off the bench during his short time on the pitch. Dropped into spaces and looked to create.

Player ratings

Dabrowski 7; Bushiri 7, Porteous 8.5, Stevenson 7; Cadden 7, Doyle-Hayes 8, Newell 6 (Campbell 69’), Doig 6 (Mitchell 46’ 6); Mueller 6 (Wright 60’ 5); Nisbet 5, Doidge 5 (Henderson 79’ 6).

