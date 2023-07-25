How Hibs' last encounter with Andorra opposition was far from trouble free

Two years ago Hibs headed out to Andorra comforted by a 3-0 cushion from the first leg and went on to win the match over there 2-1 to ensure safe passage into the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Hibs overcame Santa Coloma two years ago - but Joe Newell was sent off amid theatrics from the Andorrans.

But as straightforward as that scoreline seems, it would be disingenuous to remember the encounters with Santa Coloma as trouble-free or write off Andorran opposition.

Managed by Jack Ross at that time, Hibs were superior in both the first and second leg but their rivals, aided by some questionable officiating, and the conditions, did make things testing at times. And, that was for a team that had finished third in the Scottish top flight the season before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, when current boss Lee Johnson asserts that progress to the third qualifying round is not a given, the players who came through that experience two years ago will substantiate.

Only five of the starting XI from the home leg in Leith are still at the club, while only four starters from the Iberian incursion remain in the reckoning, but that small contingent will be able to share insight as they head back to Andorra for the most recent head to head with representatives of the Primera Divisio, on Thursday.

History would suggest that having the away leg drought forward from next week to this Thursday is problematic, given the way the Easter Road men were able to make the most of home advantage two years ago. Despite the mayhem caused by Santa Coloma’s gamesmanship and the controversial performance from referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson, who, bizarrely, sent of Joe Newell and then two visiting players, that solid foundation helped remove some of the nerves when they turned up in one of Europe’s smallest states and went a goal behind.

That was the night a young Josh Campbell – one of five players aged 22 or younger in the team that night – signalled his arrival at first team level. There had been a handful of appearances prior to that but, following loan spells at Airdrie and Edinburgh City, he returned that term looking to make his presence felt and after a couple of minutes in the latter stages of the home leg, he was given a starting berth in Andorra and played a pivotal role.

The experienced Jamie Murphy cancelled out the hosts’ early lead, but Dan Mackay slotted away the second from a Campbell rebound and the midfielder was hailed as man of the match.

That experience should be helpful and while there is little that can be done about the altitude, the effects of the heat should be minimised by the recent Marbella training camp, and strong lobbying by the club will also mean a greater presence of Hibs supporters.

Hampered by the pandemic, the official attendance in the Estadi Nacional d'Andorra was listed as 80 that night. But nestled in the Eastern Pyrenees, the geography provided a natural amphitheatre for others who had travelled unofficially.

This time, although the game will be played at the smaller Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella, with a capacity of 1300, Hibs have secured more than a third of the tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad