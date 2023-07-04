How Hibs are sharpening up trading practices in wake of Kevin Nisbet deal

Hibs cashed in on Kevin Nisbet earlier in the summer after agreeing a transfer with Millwall.

But analysing the loss of a player whose goals in the second half of the season helped them to seal a European spot, Hibs’ chief executive Ben Kensell says it is just one step in proving that they have sharpened up their trading practices to ensure they are able to get the best possible return on their investment. “It wasn’t a blow, because it was very well known [that it was coming], internally,” revealed Kensell. “We had planned for it and we got the best deal we could in the circumstances with a year [of his contract] left.”

While there had been early hope that the Scotland striker might pen a new contract, strengthening the Leith side’s bargaining position, when they realised that was not going to transpire, the emphasis was on cashing in while the price was still high. In the recent past Ryan Porteous was allowed to run his contract down even further and while the Easter Road outfit were still able to negotiate a pay-out and decent sell-on clauses etc, with Nisbet they have been even more focused on getting a significant return on their initial investment which can be ploughed back into strengthening the club. “We’re starting to get our player trading right across the board,” said Kensell. “And now it’s about how we utilise the available funds to bring in the best players we can.”

Ahead of the new campaign they have already turned forward Elie Youan’s loan deal into a permanent contract, while they have added depth to the goalkeeping department, signed Jordan Obita at left-back, Adam Le Fondre in attack and left themselves scope to reabsorb the wages of players who had spent at least some of last season on loan, if required. There are also more negotiations ongoing to bolster the spine of the squad.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell plans to recruit wisely.

With Director of Football Brian McDermott already heavily involved in that process, along with manager Lee Johnson, Kensell believes they have a lot to be positive about at this point of the close season. “Look, it’s really early in the summer to rate it in any description,” the CEO continued. “But, what I’m really pleased about is we have got a lot of work done on the outs quite early. And we have been able to do quite a lot of work on the ins early doors. Brian (McDermott) has had a big influence on that. So, as a CEO, I’m content with where we are at the moment. There’s still work to be done. But it’s early days.”