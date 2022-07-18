'Hopeful' Hibs boss Lee Johnson reveals Ryan Porteous offer remains on the table

The Scotland under-21 international is now into the final year of his present deal at Easter Road, so free to discuss his future with alternative clubs from January.

However Hibs are still keen to keep the player who has turned out 130 times, and boss Lee Johnson confirmed as much to Sky Sports on Monday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every squad has moving parts to it and Ryan is a great player. We'd love to keep him but at the same time it's his prerogative in terms of that contract offer. At the moment he hasn't signed it, but we're forever hopeful,” Johnson admitted.

Porteous is a key figure in the Hibs first-team and was subject of a £1m bid from Millwall, rebuffed in January last year. Speculation over his future continued with QPR linked but Johnson has spoken in glowing terms of the defender’s importance since his arrival as manager.

Despite his contractual impasse Porteous remains a part of Johnson’s squad as the SPFL Premiership kick-off approaches and rather than contemplate losing one of his star men, Johnson is looking for additions to complement the 11 arrivals so far this summer.

"I think I'd be happy to go into the season with what we've got but ideally I'd like another two more, and if it was one and the right position, that would be okay,” he added.

"All the player ID and the final say comes from me but of course, it’s got to fit in with the financial parameters of the club.

Porteous has played upwards of 130 games for the Hibees. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"There is a lot of good work going on. We have a lot of information coming in regularly on potential options and the availability of players, coupled with the fact myself and my staff have got a good knowledge of MLS, the English leagues, and Jamie [McAllister, assistant boss] played in Scotland and has good contacts so our coverage of world recruitment is pretty good at the moment."

Hibs host Morton at Easter Road on Wednesday night to conclude their Premier Sports Cup group section fixtures.