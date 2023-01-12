Hibs' worst fears over Mykola Kukharevych allayed but striker still facing spell on sidelines

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych has been ruled out of action for up to another eight weeks.

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych will be sidelined for a number of weeks by a knee injury.

The Ukrainian, who is on loan from French side Troyes and has scored three times in 10 appearances, had been sidelined since November after he picked up a niggling medial ligament injury in the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock. Hibs boss Lee Johnson had initially hoped to have the 21-year-old back after the World Cup break but, instead, he joined the away fans as his team-mates took on Rangers at Ibrox and later took to Instagram to post that he would ‘come back soon’.

Progress has been slow, though, and the player met with a specialist on Thursday. The forward and the Easter Road bosses had been warned to brace themselves for the possibility of a three or four month lay-off, effectively ending the loanee’s spell in the capital, but there was good news when a scan dissipated the worst of the fears and revealed that he could be back within four-to-eight weeks.

