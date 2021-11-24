Ryan Porteous will miss out against Ross County.

The centre-back, who made headlines with a playful interview in the wake of the Premier Sports Cup triumph over the Ibrox side at Hampden, is suspended for the Leith side’s return to league duty in Dingwall.

The 22-year-old, who has picked up five Premiership bookings and red card this term, will be forced to sit out the head-to-head with Malky Mackay’s team as he serves a one-match suspension.

It will force the Hibs boss to shuffle a defence who played so well at the weekend as he attempts to plot the club’s first league win since September, losing the last four games before they were to postpone the matches against Ross County and then Livingston and then entering the international break.