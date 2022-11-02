The 29-year-old winger took a knock in Saturday’s victory over St Mirren and he limped off early in the second half.

With just three weeks until he was expected to turn out for Australia at Qatar 2022, it was hoped that it was a minor nick of the meniscus and that he would be back in time to play on the World Cup stage.

But the results of the scan have warranted further meetings with a specialist and a consultant in Manchester to review the findings and come to a firm diagnosis. The final prognosis is not expected until later today or tomorrow as all parties decide on the best form of treatment.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is visiting a specialist in Manchester over a knee injury that has put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It has left Boyle, his Hibs manager Lee Johnson and his Australia counterpart Graham Arnold sweating on the outcome, although the Leith gaffer insists that while there is cause to be worried, there remains hope that there will be a positive outcome and that the player who has scored five times and weighed in with an assist in his 12 league games this season will still make the World Cup and return to play a key role in Hibs’ battle for third spot.