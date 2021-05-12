Hibs warn fans over fraudulent Scottish Cup final ticket emails

Christian Doidge celebrates making it 2-0 to Hibs in their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Dundee United. Picture: SNS

The email, included by Hibs in a two-tweet Twitter thread, aims to hoodwink fans into thinking they’ve been one of the very fortunate ones to receive briefs for the showcase encounter with St Johnstone.

The May 22 match at Hampden Park is likely to go ahead in front of a small number of supporters with the Scottish FA and Uefa currently in negotiations over how many will be allowed into the 50,000-seater national stadium.

In a statement yesterday, Hibs said: “Once we know what the final number is, we will let fans know how we plan to distribute the small number of tickets available.”

However, they’ve since had to provide further clarification after fans reported the email, which instructed recipients to head over to the e-ticketing section of the club website for the opportunity to purchase two tickets.

A Hibs statement on Twitter read: "We have been made aware of fraudulent emails purporting to offer fans Scottish Cup Final tickets. Please note no tickets are currently on sale. We welcome UEFA's approval for a limited number of fans at Hampden and will provide updates on how tickets will be distributed soon.

“If you receive the below email [see tweet] offering Scottish Cup Final tickets please report it and do not click on any links or provide personal details. We are in regular conversations with the SFA and will provide more information to fans as soon as possible.”

