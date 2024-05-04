Hibs vow 'strongest possible action' as fan detained over Yan Dhanda racism allegation
A Hibs fan has been detained after Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda claimed he was racially abused during Saturday's Premiership match in Dingwall.
Dhanda, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts in the summer, reported the incident to referee Don Robertson who alerted the fourth official before the matter was passed to the authorities. Hibs say the individual has been identified and handed over to the police with the club prepared to take the "strongest possible action" if the allegations are proven. Hibs lost the match 2-1.
A club statement read: "Hibernian FC are aware of an incident that took place in the first half of our cinch Premiership clash with Ross County on Saturday 4 May, 2024. During the first half, Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda reported an alleged racist comment directed from the away end at the Global Energy Stadium.
"Dhanda reported the comment to match referee, Don Robertson, who then alerted the fourth official. Both Ross County, Hibernian FC, and Police Scotland have worked closely together to identify the individual, who has now been detained.
"The Club condemns any form of racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter. It is completely unacceptable, and has no place in the game or wider society. The Club will take the strongest possible action against anyone identified in making discriminatory and hateful comments."
Dhanda, who was born in England but has Indian heritage, took to social media on Saturday evening to vent his frustration. Posting on X, he wrote: “Abusing someone for their background/colour of their skin is as low as it gets. Clearly the punishments aren’t strong enough. When will it stop?”
A Ross County statement added: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan. Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.
“There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”
