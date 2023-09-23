Hibs verdict: Nick Montgomery making his mark on the pitch and in the stands as positivity returns to Easter Road

There hasn’t been an almighty transformation under Nick Montgomery but Hibs’ new manager has made his mark.

Dylan Vente celebrates with his Hibs teammates after scoring in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Just two weeks into the job, he has overseen their move up the Premiership table, into fifth spot, one place ahead of rivals Hearts. He has initiated an attacking style, with two strikers and two wingers pushing up, revitalised the likes of Jair Tavares and introduced Rory Whittaker, who has entered the club’s record book as Hibs’ youngest ever first team league debutant, hinting at a future where more youngsters could progress from the academy ranks.

Albeit against the worst team in the league, they also registered a clean sheet, with goalkeeper David Marshall back pulling off top class, timely saves.

All of those things combined have transformed the atmosphere at Easter Road, alleviating some of the toxicity which dogged his predecessor Lee Johnson’s final weeks, and replacing it with the kind of positivity that saw players given standing ovations during substitutions and the squad applauded as they acknowledged the stands at the end of the game. It is amazing what a win can do for morale.

Lewis Miller heads home Hibs' opener in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There will be tests ahead, including the Viaplay Cup quarter-final against St Mirren on Wednesday, but, thanks to periods of play against Kilmarnock last week and then the performance against the struggling McDiarmid Park side, they will head into it in high spirits, aware that they can create chances and take the game to the opponents or sit in and trouble them on the break.

While running out 2-0 winners, they could have at least trebled that goals haul had lady luck not intervened, some of the final shots not been wayward, or Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov not performed so well.

“We know the pace we have up front and teams are going to come and work hard against us and that’s what happened,” said Montgomery. “But as the game got stretched we created a lot of opportunities on the counter attack.”

The Hibs manager opted to start with Jair Tavares on the right wing, Martin Boyle on the left and Elie Youan on the bench. Following Christian Doidge’s cut head in last weekend’s game, he also chose to keep him in reserve and paired Adam Le Fondre with Dylan Vente up top.

It gave the attack a fresh feel.

Tavares looked despondent when he was substituted in the 52nd minute but, given how far his Hibs career has advanced in the past two weeks, the Portuguese winger shouldn’t feel too down.

Back in from the cold, he built on last week’s sub appearance, his play betrayed none of the rejection or misery he endured under the previous Hibs manager. But this was a day when the fans were on side and the visitors put them under very little pressure.

In command throughout the first half, the only real blip came at the start of the second half when both sides indulged in some pinball, struggling to keep hold of the ball and produce passages of real quality.

For the second game in a row, Hibs looked edgy and disjointed after the restart. This week, though, instead of an organised and driven Killie side, they were up against a poor St Johnstone side, sitting at the foot of the table on two points, Hibs weathered that spell.

The Perth side enjoyed a few corners and they came closest from Graham Carey’s 61st minute delivery. It saw Andrew Considine almost sweep the ball into the net at the far post but David Marshall got down to his right and did brilliantly to slap it away with a strong right hand.

Hibs were already ahead at that stage thanks to Lewis Miller, who finally got on the scoresheet after statisticians denied him the effort he initially claimed against Killie.

“Yeah, he celebrated last week like he scored,” acknowledged Montgomery, who had previously worked with the Aussie at Central Coast Mariners. “He’s so powerful, defending and attacking. He scored a goal like that for me before in Australia. He’s growing and no doubt has a big career ahead of him. He has the attributes to be a top-level full-back.”

A 35th minute cross in from Joe Newell picked him out and his header left Mitov no chance.

With St Johnstone’s only real threat coming at set pieces, it was a fairly comfortable first half for the home side. The only frustration came from Le Fondre’s inability to get on the scoresheet. A clever player, who makes great runs in front of defenders and has the vision to pick out incisive passes and find the space to receive the ball in goalscoring positions, he could have had a hat-trick but small margins saw a goal evade him.

He wasn’t the only one, though, and his overall experience and contribution was noteworthy before he was eventually asked to make way for Whittaker once Hibs had extended their lead.

That second goal came in the 69th minute and it was the second goal in two games for Dutchman Vente, who took a straight pass in and turned his marker before scorching an unstoppable strike into the net.

“He’s a top finisher – but if you look at Le Fondre’s assist, it was top class,” said the Hibs boss. “Dylan’s finishing is very good and it’s two in two. Now he has to carry that on.

“We’ve got options in the front area. I didn’t really want to use Doidgy, he’s getting his stitches out tonight. The first aerial ball he challenged for I was cringing! But he’ll be fresh for Wednesday.

“I try to give the front players licence to do what they feel is right in the moment. If everybody understands, then we will play that free-flowing football.”