Hibs v St Johnstone: Scottish Cup Final kick-off time, how to watch, match odds, form guide

Both were semi-finalists in the League Cup earlier this year and Saints went on to life the trophy and are now seeking a cup double – unprecedented in the club’s history.

Hibs last win the cup in 2016, two years after the Saints and both sides are keen to add their name back onto the trophy.

Fans were almost allowed back through the turnstiles for the showpiece event – but Glasgow’s tier rating and restrictions mean all supporters will be watching at home on TV for the second Scottish Cup final in a row.

Picture Michael Gillen. Scottish Cup trophy.

Here’s all you need to know and how to tune in as Jack Ross tries to add silverware to this season’s third-placed finish.

Match details

Who: St Johnstone v Hibs

What: Scottish Cup Final

The St Johnstone players celebrate with the Scottish Cup in 2014. Picture: SNS

Where: National Stadium, Hampden Park

When: 2pm, Saturday, May 22, 2021

How to watch

The match is being shown live on Premier Sports or in an online stream via the Premier Sports Player app from 1pm with cup classics shown from 9am.

The Hibernian team celebrate in 2016. Picture: SNS

BBC also have the rights to the Scottish Cup final and will screen the match live from 1pm and it will also be available via the iPlayer. Highlights will also be on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm

Form

Hibs: DWWLDWWLWD

St Johnstone: DLWWDDWLWW

Previous Meetings

This will be the sixth meeting of the sides this season, adding to four league clashes and the League Cup semi-final at Hampden when the Perth side triumphed 3-0.

St Johnstone have the upper hand overall winning three of those meetings, with one ending in a 2-2 draw and Hibs landing the first blow in August 1-0 at McDiarmid Park.

But overall Hibs have won 64 meetings beside the sides, to Saints’ 47 and 35 draws.

How they got there

St Johnstone 2 St Mirren 1: Highlights

Hibs 2 Dundee United 0: Highlights

Bookmakers’ odds

St Johnstone 9/4 (Various) Draw 11/5 (Bet365) Hibs 6/4 (Boylesports)

Correct score: 1-1 5/1 (Various), Hibs 1-0 6/1 (Bet365, skybet), Hibs 2-1 9/1 (Various), St Johnstone 1-0 13/2 (Various), St Johnstone 2-1 10/1 (Various)