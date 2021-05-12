Hibs v St Johnstone: Scottish Cup final could see 2,000 fans attend

St Johnstone and Hibs fans will be in attendance at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

The governing body have gained permission from Uefa to admit supporters for the showpiece event on Saturday, May 22.

Uefa will take over control of Hampden Park this weekend as they begin preparation for the European Championships with the ground set to host four games with up to 12,000 fans in attendance at each fixture.

Due to the relaxation of the rules as Scotland moves to level two on Monday, 500 spectators are able to attend football matches.

According to the Daily Record, the SFA will approach the Scottish Government to request for special dispensation to allow more fans to attend.

It could mean that up to 1,000 fans from both Hibs and St Johnstone can watch their team for the end of season finale.

Hibs confirmed on Tuesday they “will let fans know how we plan to distribute the small number available" when the numbers are confirmed, while St Johnstone asked fans to “refrain” from contacting the ticket office with both teams being inundated with requests.

There is expected to be huge demand from both sides with supporters having already missed out on seeing their side in the semi-final and final of the Betfred Cup.

Hibs boss reckons the prospect of family and fans being in attendance will change the dynamics of the game.