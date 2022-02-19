Injury-ravaged Hibs missing six players for Ross County match, ex-Southampton winger won't make it - team news and probable line-ups

Demetri Mitchell has joined a growing injury list with a contact injury. He has his foot in a moon boot and had a scan to determine the state of his foot problem earlier in the week, with fears that the former Manchester United youngster could be missing for some weeks yet.

Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis are still absent, while former County defender Harry Clarke is still waiting to make his debut after getting injured soon after moving to Easter Road last month.

The visitors' new signing Josh Sims will not be available for the clash. The 24-year-old attacker was a free agent after being released by Southampton last summer and needs time to get up to speed. Midfielder David Cancola remains out with a groin problem.

Hibs' Demetri Mitchell goes off injured against Arbroath.

Probable Hibs team: Macey; Bushiri, Porteous, Doig; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Stevenson; Henderson, Jasper; Nisbet.