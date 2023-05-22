Hibs v Rangers reaction: Ibrox star's future, goalkeeper decision, crowd disappointment

This summer is going to be a fascinating one at Ibrox as Michael Beale rebuilds his squad. There are players who will definitely be leaving, Alfredo Morelos for example, and there will be players who will definitely be part of the squad going forward, such as Nico Raskin, John Souttar, who was magnificent against Hibs, Todd Cantwell and Ryan Jack. Then there are those whose futures could well be up in the air and are being debated by fans of the club. Ianis Hagi falls into that category. The 24-year-old, who is contracted until 2026, started just his third game of the season having been out injured for 12 months. His goal against Hibs was his first in 16 months and you could see what it meant to him and his team-mates. After the celebrations had died down he turned back to the travelling support, thumped the chest and let out a roar which was reciprocated by the Rangers fans. Yet, in a game where he was given a free role alongside Cantwell behind Fashion Sakala he was largely anonymous until his excellent strike past David Marshall. For a player of his talent in such a position with the possession the visitors enjoyed, he failed to create a chance and made just three passes into the final third. Would Hagi contribute when fit? Absolutely. But will he get the game time he wants? At the moment, there is a doubt around that. He is a player who will be attractive to a number of sides around Europe and Rangers could make a decent chunk of cash from which could be reinvested.