Hibs v Motherwell extras: Injured pigeon delays kick off, Chris Mueller's pledge if Hibs beat Hearts

New Hibs signing Chris Mueller applauds the fans.

Man of the match: There were plenty of good performances from both teams, but the award goes to the steward who marched on to the pitch right on kick off to remove a clearly struggling pigeon from next to the East Stand. We had to begin proceedings two minutes late due to the bird’s injuries.

Letdown: Ryan Porteous has been really good of late, but he was tormented by Motherwell’s front three time and time again and looked fatigued. Not his best day at the office.

Turning point: Josh Campbell’s shot on 77 minutes clattered the crossbar and bounced the wrong side of the line from a Hibs perspective. At that point, you felt Hibs were destined not to win this encounter.

Ref watch: Colin Steven blended right into the background, which means he had an excellent game, getting all the big decisions right.

Gave us a giggle: Hibs introduced new signing Chris Mueller at half time. The American will be eligible for the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on January 3 and is targeting that game for his debut. He was asked by Barrie Wilkins, Hibs’ PA, whether he knows the words to Sunshine on Leith. His answer was affirmative and promised to sing them should Hibs beat the Jambos at the start of 2022.