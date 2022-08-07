Hibs v Hearts team line-ups confirmed as Martin Boyle named in matchday squad

Hibs have named Martin Boyle in their matchday squad for the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road this Sunday lunchtime.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 11:03 am

Boyle’s return to the Leith club was only confirmed 24 hours ago after Hibs negotiated a deal with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisaly to re-sign the player who departed in a £3million move in January.

The 29-year-old winger will be unveiled to the home crowd before the 12 noon kick-off, and will then take his place on the bench after being listed among the substitutes for the first Capital clash of the season, wearing shirt number 77.

Hibs have been forced into one change for the match with winger Jair Taveres ruled out by a suspension carried over from his time in Portugal with Josh Campbell taking his place after scoring the winning goal off the bench against St Johnstone last week.

Hearts meanwhile have made two changes to the side that started last week’s 2-1 win over Ross County.

Tony Sibbick and Nathanial Atkinson drop to the bench with Liam Boyce and Jorge Grant taking their place.

Hibs line-up: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Cabraja; Kenneh, Newell; Melkerson, Campbell, Henderson; Youan. Subs: Dabrowski, Miller, Hanlon, Doyle-Hayes, Doidge, Bojang, McGregor, O.MacIntyre, Boyle.

Hearts line-up: Gordon; Smith, Halkett, Rowles, Cochrane; Forrest, Haring, Grant, McKay; Boyce, Shankland. Subs: Stewart, Mackay-Steven, Atkinson, Devlin, Halliday, Neilson, Sibbick, Henderson, Ginnelly.

Martin Boyle arrives at Easter Road after rejoining Hibs ahead of today's Edinburgh derby against Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

