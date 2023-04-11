All Sections
Hibs v Hearts referee and VAR appointed as veteran duo land key Edinburgh derby roles

The refereeing appointments for Saturday's Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road have been confirmed.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST
 Comment

John Beaton will take charge of the third Premiership meeting of the capital rivals this season and the fourth overall following the most recent Scottish Cup clash in Leith on January 22, which Hearts won 3-0.

The Jambos also won the previous league fixture by the same scoreline at Tynecastle on January 2 while the first encounter of the season ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Martin Boyle at Easter Road.

Beaton has refereed four previous Edinburgh derbies which resulted in two wins for Hearts, one win for Hibs while the other was drawn. Across the 17 Premiership matches the experienced whistler has officiated this season, he has dished out 69 bookings, six red cards and awarded six penalties.

John Beaton will take charge of the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
John Beaton will take charge of the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He will be joined at Easter Road by assistant referees Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell while Don Robertson has been named fourth official. Willie Collum will be in charge of VAR alongside assistant David Roome.

The match will see Steven Naismith lead out Hearts for the first time as interim manager after being handed the role until the end of the season following the club’s decision to part company with Robbie Neilson on the back of five successive defeats.

Hibs, meanwhile, are looking to arrest a slump in form that has seen them lose their last four matches as they look to secure a top six finish before the split while closing the five-point gap to their fourth-placed Edinburgh rivals.

