Hibs v Hearts late team news and predicted XIs: Surprise suspension, Hanlon and Kingsley updates

Hibs were dealt an unexpected blow on the eve of the Edinburgh derby with attacker Jair Tavares ruled out due to suspension.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:57 am
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:57 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The dreadlocked winger, signed from Benfica this summer, started last week’s win over St Johnstone but has been forced to sit out this Sunday lunchtime’s cinch Premiership showdown with Hearts at Easter Road as he serves a ban carried over from his time in Portugal.

Paul Hanlon, who underwent knee surgery at the end of last season, could feature in his first competitive game this term after coming through a development team match in midweek.

Lewis Stevenson and Demetri Mitchell are both out with hamstring problems, while long-term injury victims Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are still sidelined by their respective knee issues.

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is battling to return from a hamstring injury.

Kingsley took part in some of Friday’s training session and will be assessed before Sunday’s game.

Nathaniel Atkinson is fit after going off early against Ross County last weekend following a bout of illness. Beni Baningime (knee) still faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Hibs predicted XI: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Cabraja; Kenneh, Newell, Campbell; Melkerson, Henderson; Youan.

Hibs host Hearts at Easter Road on Sunday, 12 noon kick-off. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hearts predicted XI: Gordon; Sibbick, Halkett, Rowles; Atkinson, Grant, Devlin, Cochrane; Forrest, McKay; Shankland.

How to watch first Edinburgh derby of the season

Paul HanlonEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.