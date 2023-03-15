All Sections
Hibs v Hearts kick-off time changed as Sky Sports snub prompts pay-per-view move

Next month’s Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road has been given a new kick-off time after being snubbed by Sky Sports.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:07 GMT
 Comment

The match, originally due to take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 15, has not been selected for live TV coverage but will now be made available to supporters via pay-per-view following a switch to a 12.30pm start time earlier the same day.

The move comes after the SPFL’s broadcast partner instead opted to show two other cinch Premiership matches the same weekend, namely Aberdeen’s trip to Ross County the previous night, as well as Kilmarnock’s home game against Celtic the following day.

It is the second capital derby in a row to be shunned by Sky Sports who also chose to sit out the festive head-to-head at Tynecastle.

Hibs' Chris Cadden and Hearts' Barrie McKay in action during the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in August. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Sky are only permitted to show four matches from the same ground during a season and with three live games already screened from Leith this term, the broadcaster has preferred to wait in case a post-split meeting against Celtic coincides with the day Ange Postecoglou’s title favourites wrap up the league.

Clubs in Scotland are allowed to show up to five games per season via their own PPV channels. Any fixture not chosen by Sky is eligible for broadcast but cannot be shown at 3pm on a Saturday due to the black-out rule imposed in a bid to protect attendances.

The move to a 12.30pm kick-off – in agreement with both clubs, the SPFL and Police Scotland – means the match will now be made available to both sets of supporters via Hibs TV.

