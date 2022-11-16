Hibs v Hearts: Edinburgh derby set to break domestic attendance record at Easter Road

Hibs will host a record crowd for a domestic fixture in the women’s game when they face Hearts at Easter Road later this month.

The club have announced more than 6,500 tickets have already been snapped up with a big travelling support expected. The crowd will eclipse the previous record of 5,512 which was set in the same fixture in 2021.

Tickets for the match on Sunday, November 27 are free of charge with Hearts confirming on Tuesday that more than 1,000 have been secured. Due to demand for the fixture, Hibs have confirmed they have had to open the East Stand, while a big-match atmosphere is expected. The Famous Five will host a singing section for home fans which has sold out.

Hearts currently sit fourth in the SWPL1, seven points ahead of rivals Hibs after a strong recruitment drive under Eva Olid. Hibs have had success in the SWPL Cup and will face Rangers in the final next month at Tynecastle Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad