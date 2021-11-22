Hibs v Aberdeen gets new date, statement makes reference to number of fixtures

Hibs have a busy schedule coming up.

Hibs had been due to face the Dons on Saturday, December 18, but that date required alteration due to the Edinburgh club’s involvement in the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic on Sunday, December 19.

However, the league’s authorities have sandwiched the Aberdeen fixture between the final and Hibs’ game against Dundee United on Boxing Day, adding to already packed fixture list for Jack Ross’ men.

Hibs had two matches postponed earlier in the season due to a Covid-19 outbreak and the rescheduling means that Ross, who was hoping the SPFL would not cram in the games, will need to utilise his squad over what will be a demanding spell.

Hibs made reference to the number of games in a club statement that read: “Our cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Easter Road has been re-arranged following our progression into the Premier Sports Cup Final.

“The match against Stephen Glass’ side will now take place on Wednesday 22 December, 2021 and will kick-off at 7.45pm.

“That means we will have 12 games in just 41 days from Wednesday 24 November when we take on Ross County to our game against Hearts on Monday 3 January.

“The game was moved due to our involvement in the Premier Sports Cup Final.