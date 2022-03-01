Hibs update on Kevin Nisbet and Matt Macey as injuries hit double figures

Without nine first team players for the weekend visit from Celtic, while he can welcome back Ewan Henderson, who was ineligible to play against his parent club, the list of absentees could shift into double figures.

Nisbet is waiting confirmation from a scan but the suspicion is his season is over, while Matt Macey and another unnamed player are being given to the very last minute to prove their fitness ahead of the latest outing, against bottom of the table Dundee. That leaves Maloney with more and more youthful options and the conundrum of somehow making the enforced changes work as they protect their miniscule advantage over the clubs trying to chase them down in fourth spot.

“It’s tough. I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a team coaching or playing where we have had so many out. It’s difficult for the players because they are missing games and it makes it harder for the squad.”

Shaun Maloney takes Hibs training ahead of the trip to Dundee. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

After coming off injured, Scotland striker Nisbet left the ground on crutches on Sunday. Since then he has had a scan and now they are waiting for news.

“At the time, it wasn’t the most positive news but we’ll have to wait for something definitive,” said Maloney. “We’re at that stage where we’re waiting on the opinion of the expert. Once we get that, we’ll know exactly the timeframe and, then, we’ll have to deal with that situation, whatever the news is.”

They expect to be in that position today.

Maloney saw signs that Christian Doidge is getting back to his pre-injury form on Sunday and he will continue up front but back-up is limited as Elias Melkersen, who had been pushing for game time, is still recovering from illness.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet (right) left Easter Road on crutches after Sunday's goalless draw with Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Unfortunately nobody will be back and there’s a couple more that will be given until the last moment.

“Matt Macey did so well to finish the game against Celtic. We will see if he can make the starting line-up. It’s a different issue than before.”

The keeper struggled with his kicking in the latter stages on Sunday, and although Kevin Dabrowski has proved a reliable deputy, Maloney would rather avoid more re-jigs.

“Some of them are senior players, really big players in this league, so it makes it harder,” admitted Maloney. “On the other hand it’s given young players a really good opportunity and even during the less positive results they’ve shown a really great mentality to come through that period.

“There’s been some really good performances from young players. The average age of the squad is super young - one of the youngest in the top leagues in Europe I think.

“Ideally I wouldn’t want it that young. It’s really positive for the players who have come through a difficult period and form has really picked up. That happens with young players, you will have ups and downs.

“But this is not the time to stop and be happy with what we’ve done the past few weeks. Our mentality has to be as strong as it was against Celtic, Ross County and Arbroath. If it’s not the same against Dundee then it makes it very hard.”