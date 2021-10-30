Hibs under pressure - why the trip to Ross County feels like a tipping point for Jack Ross' side

Hibs manager Jack Ross (right) with first team coach David Gray during the 3-1 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But he has broad shoulders, a fairly unflappable demeanour, and a decent recent track record. He also has the trust of the club’s chief executive Ben Kensell and, more importantly, owner Ron Gordon. Which is why, while he may be feeling exasperated at the way his players are performing at the moment, the man who guided them to third place last term is willing to act as a human shield until they can rediscover their form.

“Criticism comes in the wake of poor runs,” accepted Ross after his side lost 3-1 to Celtic due to a calamitous first half. “But it should be directed at me.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the support will not require a second invitation which is why the Leith side have to get back to putting points on the board.

Scotsman sports writers byline pics

And, they will have to do that sooner rather than later, preferably in Dingwall today.

Losing to three of the top four teams in the country and the side who proved their closest rivals last season is one thing, but a humbling at the hands of the team sitting at the foot of the table is another.

Which is why both Ross and his captain Paul Hanlon have acknowledged that winning, using any combination of luck, grit or finesse, is a must.

Played 11, won 4, drawn 3, lost 4. Today’s contest feels like a tipping point..

It was Hanlon who admitted that while the current run of four straight losses fanned the flames, there were already sparks of disquiet.

The club’s failure to recruit effectively in the forward areas in the January window troubled fans who had been calling for a better safety net for more than a year. Relieved to get through last term without significant injuries in attack, they didn’t believe the football gods would be so benevolent again.

Their fears were realised and Christian Doidge’s absence has left a debilitating void and performances have not been good enough. It’s not just goals they are missing, he defends from the front, holds up play, links up and really grafts. He has an aerial and physical presence that is advantageous in both boxes and he is a team player.

Even without him, though, Hibs should have more to offer. They have produced it in flashes, even in halves but it has not been enough.

Martin Boyle has contributed seven league goals, 11 in all club competitions, but when he doesn’t score, Hibs tend not to take anything from games and he can’t carry the team alone.

Doidge is set to return in time for the cup semi-final, meaning his mates have two more games to negotiate before then. But the Welshman is not the answer to every woe either. His colleagues have to weigh in with solutions to appease fans who are comparing their team to rivals Hearts and are unhappy with what they see.

On Wednesday, Hibs produced a vastly-improved second-half performance, the kind that should be good enough to beat Ross County. It came after their gaffer told them they could either fold or show character.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, they have a similar choice to make.