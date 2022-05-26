Hibs transfers: New signing close but Aiden McGeady and Regan Charles-Cook moves remain up in air

While both players remain very real options for the Easter Road club, neither are expected to be imminent arrivals.

The former Celtic player, who will leave Sunderland this summer, and the Premiership’s joint top scorer, who has knocked back a new deal at Ross County, each have other suitors, while Hibs’ retain an interest in a number of possible targets as they try to address weaknesses in the current squad, while also balancing the budget.

Each party is said to be weighing up all considerations and while Hibs have revealed their ambition to wrap up transfer business as early as possible so that new manager Lee Johnson can hit the ground running when the players return for pre-season in just over three weeks, the transfer window does not officially open in Scotland until June 10 so they are willing to bide their time if it means getting their primary targets.

Being able to move on players who do not fit into the gaffer’s plans will be important in clearing space and freeing up wages as the new regime looks to build its own squad and pull together a playing style that can push them up the league standings following this term’s disappointing eighth place finish.

Following Chris Mueller, loanee Slyvester Jasper, Scott Allan and Drey Wright out the door could be Rocky Bushiri, as the club deliberates over taking up the option in his loan deal to make the switch permanent, as well as a few others who are on longer-term contracts but, after upcoming chats with Johnson, may not want to accept their new role as bit-part players.

It is understood that Paul McGinn is close to triggering a one-year extension on his current contract but there could still be a defensive reshuffle, with Hibs bracing themselves for formal approaches about Ryan Porteous and Josh Doig.

The former has been well-watched throughout a testing season, but it is the 20-year-old full-back who looks the most likely to move on, with several Championship clubs circling.