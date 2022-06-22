Hibs transfers: Matt Macey and Paul McGinn leave - Ben Kensell has say on player trading

Matt Macey has left Hibs for Luton.

It’s only 21 days since McGinn’s one-year extension was confirmed by Hibs. The veteran triggered a new deal due to the number of games he played last season but was deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Lee Johnson.

After agreeing to leave Hibs via mutual consent, he now becomes Motherwell’s second signing of the summer window after they persuaded Blair Spittal to swap Ross County for Fir Park.

“I’m really pleased to get this sorted and glad that Hibs were helpful in getting this over the line, as these things can sometimes drag on,” McGinn said. “It was important to me to be playing regularly and this is a great opportunity for myself.”

Initially an unheralded signing in the 2020 January window, McGinn became a fan favourite for his performances over the next 18 months as he helped Hibs to third place in the table.

Last season was a bit tougher as Hibs struggled through two managers and finished eighth, while McGinn suffered injury problems in the second half of the campaign.

“I’ve loved my time at Hibs. I’ve worked with and met the best of people. It’s an amazing club," he added.

Hibs also announced that Macey, 27, has joined Luton for an undisclosed fee after 18 months in Edinburgh. The 6ft 7in stopper signed from Arsenal in the 2021 January transfer window and went on to play 52 games.

“We’d like to thank Matt for his contribution during his time at the club,” said chief executive Ben Kensell. "On and off the pitch, Matt was a model professional and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kensell added: "To grow Hibernian FC and to provide further transfer funds for our squad, player trading is vital, alongside increasing our club-controlled income.