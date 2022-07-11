Hibs transfers: Marijan Cabraja 'on way to Edinburgh' to replace departing Josh Doig at left-back

The Easter Road outfit need to reinforce their options at left-back, with Doig on the brink of a £3million move to Hellas Verona, and Cabraja appears set to come in as the Scotland Under-21 internationalist’s replacement.
A 25-year-old, Cabraja joined Dinamo Zagreb from Gorica last year, but has struggled to break into the first team and has spent time on loan at Ferencvaros – where he played in the Europa League against Celtic – and Olimpia Ljubljana.
Croatian media outlet Germanijak claims that Cabraja has agreed a three-year deal with Hibs and is already en route to the Scottish capital to sign his contract. They also report that Hibs have not paid a fee, but that Dinamo Zagreb have negotiated a sizeable sell-on clause.
Hibs are said to have fought off competition from clubs in Poland for his signature.