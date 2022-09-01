Hibs transfers: Manchester United starlet emerges as loan target as club switches attention

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United defender Will Fish is set to join Hibs on loan.

A central defender had already been part of manager Lee Johnson’s transfer plans but the training ground injury sustained by Rocky Bushiri last week intensified the need for reinforcements in that department.

Bushiri has been sidelined for up to two months and, with back-up options limited, Hibs had been linked with 20-year-old Simeu, who had been on loan at Carlisle United last term.

That interest has taken a back seat, though, as the Leith club attempt to progress an agreement with the Old Trafford side, which would see Fish sign on for a season-long loan in Scotland.

On a busy day for the Easter Road outfit, who are still trying to push the transfer of Harry McKirdy from Swindon Town over the line, Fish has become a primary target but the English Premier League side will expect him to be given a certain amount of game time, having recalled the 19-year-old from a previous loan spell at Stockport County after they became concerned for his development.

A six-month agreement, his parent club ended it early having seen the player, who has captained England up to Under-19 level, make just two appearances.

And, it is understood that United want to see him tested more consistently at first team level, and are content that could happen at Hibs.

The youngster is highly-rated by United, who agreed a contract extension which ties him to the club until at least June 2025, with the option of another year.