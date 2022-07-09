Hibs transfers: Lee Johnson confirms Josh Doig bid accepted but deal hinges on personal terms

The 20-year-old was left out of the Leith club’s opening competitive match of the 2022/23 season against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup after Hibs accepted a bid from Hellas Verona. And, now it is up to the player to iron out personal terms.

“It was probably too big a risk [to play him] with the transfer close, which it is,” explained Easter Road gaffer Lee Johnson, after his side secured a 5-0 victory.

"We've accepted a bid and the player has to go across to Italy and talk about personal terms.

"It could easily fall down and if it does, we'll welcome him back with open arms but if not, we need to make sure that we utilise any funds available well and congratulate him on a fantastic move.

"I think he's a good young player. He's got a lot to work on in his game but who hasn't at that age? Physically he's a real powerhouse and that's what stands out more than anything.

"He's a good guy with a good growth mindset and he's a good student, and I think it'll be great for him.

"The Italian game is very defensive, very organised, a lot of drilling and I think that's the sort of thing that could take him to another level, in a really good league.”

Hibs have accepted a bid from Hellas Verona for left-back Josh Doig. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Looking to bring in a quality replacement, he said it is not as easy as it seems to identify them within Hibs’ budget. He still has Lewis Stevenson but he revealed he has also toyed with trying Joe Newell in that slot.

While Doig looks to be on the move, one player who is determined to stick around is Christian Doidge and the striker enhanced his chances of ongoing involvement with a 13-minute hat-trick to help Johnson to a 5-0 triumph in his first competitive game in charge.

"He was brilliant; we're not looking for our players not to do well, we want our players to do really well.

"He's been great personality-wise, he's been fantastic in training, the application has been good.

“He had a chance in the first game and you can't argue with how he's performed.”

Doig could be joined in Italy by Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson who has travelled to Bologna ahead of a proposed £3m move from Aberdeen.