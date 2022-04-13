Hibs transfers: Harry McKirdy just one of many possible targets as options explored

Speculative reports claim the Scottish Premiership side are poised to fork out a fee for the 25-year-old Englishman, who has contributed 18 goals and nine assists this term. But, the player is just one of many being tracked by the Leith side and, having failed to make the top six, forcing them to absorb up to a seven-figure loss, the likelihood of paying big money for one player is unlikely as they look to freshen and strengthen a number of departments ahead of next term.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the club have been exploring options in England as well as abroad and while enhancing their attacking threat remains a priority, having scored just 13 goals in 16 matches in 2022, it is just one area of the team they are determined to galvanise as they look to bounce back from a disappointing league season.

A long list of possible summer targets has been drawn up by manager Shaun Maloney, chief executive Ben Kensell, and the recruitment team, with McKirdy one of the names on that list, but despite reports to the contrary, no deal is close to being done.

Hibs are looking to make new additions this summer after failing to finish inside the top six. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Speaking at a recent season ticket holders’ event, the Hibs manager did admit that early work is being carried out as he lays the foundations for some early signing in the hope he can hit the ground running in his first full season at the helm.

He revealed he had already spoken with possible transfer targets to gauge each player’s character and their ability to fit in with the club’s values and ambitions as they attempt to bounce back from this season’s struggles.

Finding a way to fill the void left by Martin Boyle will be key as the winger’s departure for Saudi Arabia robbed the team of his pace, guile and assists, as well as his goals, and, with last season’s top scorer Kevin Nisbet and strike partner Christian Doidge in and out the team with injury, the January recruits were unable to pick up the slack as the team slumped into the bottom half of the table with Saturday’s derby defeat at Tynecastle.