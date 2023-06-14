Scottish football’s summer transfer window is officially open as of the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here is how the window is shaping up for Hibs …

The post-season was only a matter of days old by the time Kevin Nisbet had departed Hibs – joining English Championship side Millwall.

The striker, who is part of the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 double header against Norway and Georgia, is one of a number of first-team players to leave Easter Road. In a squad update the club confirmed CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe and Mykola Kukharevych all returned to their parent clubs but that they were “exploring the options to retain some of the loans”.

Both Egan-Riley and Fish emerged as first-team regulars and two of Lee Johnson’s most dependable players. The former was a key asset in both defence and midfield, while the latter stepped up to replace Ryan Porteous following the centre-back’s mid-season move to English Championship side Watford. Fish still has two years to run on his Manchester United contract and Hibs could face competition from Aberdeen for his signature with the Dons credited with an interest after his impressive final five months in Scotland.

Nisbet will be big boots to fill. He returned from a serious injury to score 12 goals in 20 games after the World Cup break. Hibs will be aided by the permanent signing of Elie Youan. The Frenchman’s loan deal from St Gallen was made permanent with the club making a strong investment in the forward who improved as the season progressed.

Hibs could be about to suffer a transfer blow with Jonny Williams understood to be nearing a move to Bradford City. Johnson was keen on the Welsh international in January and were reported to speak to the midfielder about a summer move to Edinburgh.

Going into next season Hibs will have a young squad. One area they will look to add to is the goalkeeper position with Murray Johnson leaving on loan to Queen of the South, while Kevin Dabrowski has joined Raith Rovers permanently. Johnson will be wanting to strengthen in defence as well as in the centre of the pitch. Martin Boyle will be like a new signing in attack after his injury troubles.