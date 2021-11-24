Hibs to review Ross County red cards as Jack Ross raises questions over Doidge and Boyle dismissals

Hibs manager Jack Ross during the 1-0 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The dismissals capped a disappointing night for the Easter Road team, who had been looking to take the weekend cup form into the league. Instead they made it five league defeats on the bounce as Ross County recorded their first Premiership home victory of the season.

“As things stand we will be with the two of them, although that might change,” said the Hibs boss.

“I have not looked closely enough at Christian’s yet so if we have been harshly dealt with then I’ll protect the player.

“At the time I thought it was harsh. I was told it was for violent conduct and from my position I can’t see how that was the case. But the referee was a lot closer than me so I will look at it again.

“Martin’s one is an interesting one because it’s down to something he said. The referee has told me it was directed at him personally, but Martin has told me he said it about his performance. To me that’s two different things and the reaction should be different.

“At the moment I’m not sure how that pans out, especially from how it’s looked at. It’s difficult to say how one person is right and how one is wrong. We will need to look at that tomorrow morning.”

With games coming thick and fast as rescheduled fixtures are shoe-horned into an already congested fixture list, losing players to suspension is something Ross says he can do without as they attempt to return to winning ways against St Johnstone on Saturday.

“Where we are in terms of league form and the amount of games we have I need everyone available. Potentially we could be without two important players.

“I don’t think he [referee Gavin Duncan] had a good night. Their goal comes from a free kick that should be awarded to us in front of the dugout. I just thought his performance was very inconsistent from minute one. But I will repeat again, if the red cards were deserved then we can’t be that ill-disciplined.”