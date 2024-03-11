Hibs to reduce away allocations as club condemn 'abhorrent' fan behaviour following Rangers match

Rangers fans during the Scottish Cup quarter-final match against Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs are to reduce the away allocation for matches at Easter Road in a crackdown against "abhorrent" fan behaviour. The decision follows an outcry over the conduct of Rangers fans during the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday evening.

Concerns were raised regarding "offensive signing" heard during the game, which Rangers won 2-0, with an open letter from Hibs season ticket holders posted on popular online fans forum hibs.net calling for club bosses to take action.

The issue was also raised at the recent club AGM with shareholders demanding action against the Old Firm clubs in the wake of recent pyro displays.

Hibs have now responded with a decision taken to reduce the number of tickets available to away supporters for future matches with the potential to impact both Celtic and Rangers. As things stand, the Glasgow giants receive around 3,500 tickets for fixtures in Leith.

A club statement read: "Hibernian FC condemns the abhorrent behaviour and chanting made by some supporters in Scottish football.

“Over recent years supporters’ unacceptable conduct has become rife in Scotland whether that be through the use of pyrotechnics, sectarianism, objects being thrown onto the field of play or through other actions. This is simply not good enough.

"Understanding that the behaviour of certain sections of Hibernian FC’s own support has not been good enough at times this season, the Club has been taking the strongest possible action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner, working with Police Scotland and colleagues at other clubs.

"Hibernian FC now implores other clubs to act in a similar fashion and the governing bodies to take serious consideration into the issues to ensure Scottish football is safe and welcoming for all.

"Following fan behaviour and chanting from opposing teams this season, the Club’s Board of Directors will be reducing the away allocation at Easter Road moving forward, alongside taking further actions.

"Football is a sport for all, and stadiums should be a place where families and friends can come together to support their team. Hibernian FC prides itself on being a club for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed, and sexual orientation. Everyone should be able to feel safe and comfortable attending a football match."

Hibs’ decision to cut allocations follows a similar move made by Hearts last year which saw the Tynecastle club reduce away numbers to just 650 except for matches against their Edinburgh rivals. The reciprocal arrangement will likely remain in place for Easter Road meetings although both clubs have vowed to tackle the fan disorder that was witnessed at the most recent derby in Gorgie with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland pelted with missiles from the away end.

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell had warned recently that the club were prepared to downsize the away section at Easter Road for Old Firm fans after receiving complaints from home fans over sectarian signing.

"As Hearts have, as other clubs have, it's our prerogative in the SPFL to reduce allocations if we wish," said Kensell. "Up to this point, we haven't. It's our prerogative to do that if we want to. I think clubs should get together. I think we as clubs should discuss it before taking it to league level.