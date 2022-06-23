However, Christian Doidge has been told he is unlikely to be a major part of manager Lee Johnson’s plans and is therefore free to explore other options.

The club have made no secret of their interest in McGeady, who worked well under Johnson at Sunderland.

Now 36, his Black Cats contract expired this summer, but Hibs believe there is still enough in the tank and see him as an asset in the Premiership and, despite interest from other clubs, he appears to have chosen to reunite with his former gaffer.

Aiden McGeady worked with Hibs manager Lee Johnson at Sunderland.

The former Celtic winger is due to undergo his medical on Friday and then join the rest of the squad when they leave for their pre-season training camp in Portugal on Sunday.

There could be yet another newcomer on the flight as the club close in on more strike options.

They are already short in that department, with Kevin Nisbet set to miss the first few months of the season, while Doidge has been informed that he is free to leave.

The Welshman signed a contract extension in November, which ties him to the club until 2024, but he is apparently keen to remain in Scotland and has piqued the interest of a couple of other top-tier clubs.

Christian Doidge has been told he is free to leave Hibs.