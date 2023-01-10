Hibs to appoint director of football as club reveal football department shake-up

Hibernian are set to shake-up their football department by appointing a Director of Football.

Hibs have revealed plans to appoint a director of football (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Announcing that the recruitment process is already underway, as they look to identify the right candidate for the role, the newcomer will be responsible for all areas of football support at the training centre, overseeing the academy as well as all development, analysis, football administration, medical, player care, recruitment, and strength and conditioning.

Under the previous regime, George Craig was brought in as Head of Football Operations in 2014 and he helped with restructuring at the club following relegation. But he left in 2019.

He was replaced by the club’s former head of recruitment Graeme Mathie, who was appointed Sporting Director. But after two years in post, he moved on in 2021, when the club opted for a more streamlined structure.

That saw responsibilities shared out among the manager and department heads, with chief executive Ben Kensell, head of recruitment Ian Gordon and the board all taking a more integral position in deciding ins and outs.

But, after a long period of consultation between the owner Ron Gordon, Kensell, and manager Lee Johnson, there is a feeling that the addition of a Director of Football will aid the club’s sporting performance.

Speaking about the appointment, Kensell said: “I’m excited that we can bring in a Director of Football and believe it will considerably benefit the club.

“I have worked with Directors of Football before, so I have a full understanding of the difference they can make.

“This decision was made following a thorough review that has taken place over the last few months, and I’d like to thank Ron, and the Board, for their backing and support.”

The chief executive said it is important that the new appointment will have a solid knowledge of Scottish football, as well as experience of working at a senior level at a high performing club, good contacts in the game and a strong background in implementing strategy and bringing sporting success