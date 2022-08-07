Hibs to address Easter Road incidents after Hearts player struck by objects including chips

Martin Boyle's dramatic injury-time equaliser, which came just 24 hours after rejoining the club following a spell in Saudi Arabia, sparked wild celebrations that saw a number of home fans invade the pitch.

It came after Hearts defender Alex Cochrane was struck with objects including a carton of chips thrown from the crowd, with a drinks can also narrowly missing midfielder Jorge Grant as he prepared to take a corner.

Flares were also thrown onto the pitch from both the home and away ends, and Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said the club will look into the incidents.

"We can't condone it but obviously sometimes the passion of what happens in the situation and how it unfolds dictates some of that," he told Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw.

"But obviously there's things we need to look at. We'd ask our fans to always act appropriately and there are a few incidents we'll look at post-match.

“We have to address them internally, we will. But ultimately it's got to be a safe environment here at Easter Road and I believe it is."

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson also called on league bosses to take action, the flashpoints coming in the wake of a pre-season warning from SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster regarding fan behaviour and the potential consequences.

Alex Cochrane of Hearts is hit by objects thrown from the Hibs support during the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)