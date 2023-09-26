Hibs could welcome Christian Doidge and Elie Youan back into the starting line up against St Mirren, as the Easter Road club look to put the disappointment of their league defeat to the Paisley side earlier in the season to one side and secure a place in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Hibs' players prepare for Wednesday's match against St Mirren

The Welsh striker has had stitches removed after a facial knock at Kilmarnock a couple of weeks ago. That injury saw him restricted to a cameo appearance against St Johnstone on Saturday but now that he has recovered, he could be asked to partner Dylan Vente as the club set their sights on the first piece of domestic silverware. Youan has also recovered from his shoulder injury, easing him back into the reckoning.

"[The squad] is looking stronger than it was on Saturday,” reported Montgomery. “Christian Doidge has had his stitches out which is good - that was quite a horrific injury, so I'm glad we didn't have any setbacks for him at the weekend. And Élie was fine last week, his shoulder was a little bit sore but he's 100 per cent good to go now.

"Looking back on the game, you want your strongest players out there starting but I think with the squad we've got and the strength we've got, it's never about playing the same players every week. If there's any doubt or the player isn't 100 per cent then for me it's no risk because we've got players good enough to come in and replace them.

"To be able to bring strong subs off the bench as well is always good, especially late on when games are becoming stretched and the opposition is getting tired - to have players coming off the bench like we did at the weekend, and like we will against St Mirren, is what you want as a coach."

Left-back Jordan Obita believes Hibs are in a stronger position to take on St Mirren than they were when they went down 3-2 to Stephen Robinson’s side at the beginning of August. “We know that in that first game we weren’t at our best. It was probably a mix of European football and being tired,” said the defender. “That might have been a factor. In the second half we improved but just didn’t get the result. We know now that we are a better team than we were then. The belief Iis there and we are confident we can do well.”