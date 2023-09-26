Hibs team news: Two players set to come back into starting XI for huge St Mirren clash
The Welsh striker has had stitches removed after a facial knock at Kilmarnock a couple of weeks ago. That injury saw him restricted to a cameo appearance against St Johnstone on Saturday but now that he has recovered, he could be asked to partner Dylan Vente as the club set their sights on the first piece of domestic silverware. Youan has also recovered from his shoulder injury, easing him back into the reckoning.
"[The squad] is looking stronger than it was on Saturday,” reported Montgomery. “Christian Doidge has had his stitches out which is good - that was quite a horrific injury, so I'm glad we didn't have any setbacks for him at the weekend. And Élie was fine last week, his shoulder was a little bit sore but he's 100 per cent good to go now.
"Looking back on the game, you want your strongest players out there starting but I think with the squad we've got and the strength we've got, it's never about playing the same players every week. If there's any doubt or the player isn't 100 per cent then for me it's no risk because we've got players good enough to come in and replace them.
"To be able to bring strong subs off the bench as well is always good, especially late on when games are becoming stretched and the opposition is getting tired - to have players coming off the bench like we did at the weekend, and like we will against St Mirren, is what you want as a coach."
Left-back Jordan Obita believes Hibs are in a stronger position to take on St Mirren than they were when they went down 3-2 to Stephen Robinson’s side at the beginning of August. “We know that in that first game we weren’t at our best. It was probably a mix of European football and being tired,” said the defender. “That might have been a factor. In the second half we improved but just didn’t get the result. We know now that we are a better team than we were then. The belief Iis there and we are confident we can do well.”
Performance levels in training and in games have been boosted by the arrival of the new manager and the clean slate that offers every player in the squad. “Competition is really high,” Obita added, who is embracing the passing style that is being implemented. “Some players weren’t playing before and their confidence was low but a new manager comes in and gives them an opportunity to impress so the standard the first week or two has been really high and that is good. It keeps everyone on their toes and gives competition for places. The more belief we have in each game the more we will continue to improve.”