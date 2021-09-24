Hibs team-mates delighted for Scott Allan after stirring return to team

Scott Allan celebrates his goal against Dundee United.

The 29-year-old's career was in jeopardy when he was diagnosed with a serious heart problem last autumn, but he has gradually fought his way back into the fold.

Allan – who was on the brink of joining St Mirren on transfer deadline day – made his first domestic start for the Easter Road side since August 2020 when he set up a goal and scored one himself in Thursday's Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win at Dundee United.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came on the back of an impressive second-half performance as a substitute in which Allan assisted Hibs' first goal in their 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Doyle-Hayes is relishing the prospect of playing more games alongside the resurgent former Dundee United and Celtic player.

He said: "Since he's come back into the team he's been unbelievable, with his assists and his goal. He's a very good player, a quality player to have in your squad. We're lucky to have him."

Allan's return to prominence has added to manager Jack Ross's options in midfield. Doyle-Hayes, who joined in the summer from St Mirren, is excited by the calibre of the squad at Easter Road and believes Hibs should be aiming high this term.

He said: "We've got good players right through our squad, with quality players coming off the bench. It's a really good team to play in.

"We've got the quality throughout the squad to be up the top of the table. We've had a good start but we need to keep building on it. Hibs had a good season last season and we need to keep pushing to get better."

Hibs host a St Johnstone side this Sunday who have defeated them in each of their last four meetings, including in last season's Scottish Cup final.