Hibs target Ryan Porteous 'final piece of jigsaw' after Martin Boyle return as length of contract as finances revealed

Ryan Porteous, left, and Martin Boyle are good friends and are now reunited at Hibs.

The talismanic 29-year-old winger will be paraded at Easter Road ahead of the derby kick-off, having signed a three-year deal, which also offers the club the option of a fourth year. Concluding a complicated, but ultimately positive piece of business, that has bolstered both Boyle’s and the Leith club’s coffers. It is understood that around £1.5million of the original fee has already been received and Hibs will now also reap the benefits the popular player brings on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Providing an instant lift to both fans and team-mates, the Australian forward – who netted twice the last time Hibs bettered their city rivals in 2019 – is not eligible to play in the derby but is expected to be back in the squad for the trip to Livingston next weekend.

“He is buzzing and thankful that we could bring him home,” said chief executive Ben Kensell, who was relieved to push the deal over the line.

“It is a very complicated deal and I have managed to make a lot of money for the club but that is what I’m paid to do, get the best deal for the club and get Martin the best terms and make sure that they [Al-Faisaly] see him good for the wages he would have missed out on.

“Along with new contracts for the likes of Cadds [Chris Cadden who extended his current deal to 2025], it has always been about trying to bring Martin back.

“There might be another one to come in, but this also goes a long way to proving to Ryan how ambitious we are as a club.

“Ryan is the last piece of the puzzle. We want to keep him and there is an offer there but it’s in his court.”