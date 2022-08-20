Hibs' take on red cards and Rangers decisions as 'biblical' teamtalk revealed and tears for Marijan Cabraja

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, choking back emotion, he singled out Marijan Cabraya.

The Croatian left-back attended his father’s funeral on Thursday but travelled back in time for the clash with Rangers.

Although he didn’t start, he was thrown into the fray when the manager changed to a back four in the 28th minute and, having produced a solid performance, he broke down in tears at full time.

Lee Johnson applauds the Hibs fans after the 2-2 draw against Rangers.

"Amazing effort, amazing resilience, amazing character – he pulled the lads together in the dressing-room afterwards and I don't know how he managed to speak,” said Johnson. “I am welling up now, to thank them from his family for all the support he's had. Those situations bring you together, closer as a Hibs family.”

It had been a different address at half-time as Johnson demanded more of his men. It had the desired effect.

"We had a biblical, blooming team talk at half-time to get us going. The boys delivered in the second half and that was what created the incidents, the equaliser, good pressure, good counter-attack. Lundstram's sending off is probably a yellow, a tactical foul in my eyes, but I didn't think it was a penalty for Rangers and [Rocky] Bushiri should have had a penalty in the first half for us.

“There were a lot of incidents but we created that by our pressure in the second half.”

That included a second red card for the visitors, when substitute Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the 75th minute.

“I don't think it's a proper ‘I’m going to break your nose’ kind of elbow. Only he knows whether he meant it. I have no idea what VAR would give in that scenario.

“But, I’m not happy, we need to do more. I’m not going to sugar-coat where we are, we've got spirit and fitness but I want to deliver these fans high-tempo, front foot football. What we need is a complete performance.