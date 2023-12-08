Hibs striker sold for £1.2m with 'significant' sell-on clause as club bosses hail transfer business
Hibs have completed a significant piece of business, selling Elias Melkersen to Norwegian side Strømsgodset for a fee of around £1.2m.
The 20-year-old striker joined Hibs in January 2022 from Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and although he went on to make 32 appearances for the Leith outfit, he did not offer the hoped for goal return - netting three cup goals but drawing a blank on league duty - and faded from the first team plans.
A loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam from January-June 2023 resulted in just two substitute appearances but the Norwegian headed back to his homeland after signing a loan deal with Strømsgodset in August and has now made that a permanent switch, with Hibs acknowledging they have received “a seven-figure fee”, with a “significant” sell-on clause.
“We are delighted with the fee that we’ve received for Elias; one that’s significantly greater than the original figure that brought him to the club,” said Hibernian Chief Executive Ben Kensell.
“During his time with us, and out on loan, Elias continued to develop, which is why we’ve been able to agree this excellent fee for him. This transfer is another example of us developing young players that then go on to generate greater, meaningful fees that we can re-invest into the club and the First Team playing squad.”
Hibernian Director of Football Brian McDermott added: “Firstly on behalf of everyone at the Club, I would like to thank Elias for all his hard work during his time with us.
“This is a good opportunity for Elias to continue playing in his home nation and we wish him all the best for the future.”