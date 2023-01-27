Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's agents release statement explaining why Millwall move didn't happen

Kevin Nisbet’s proposed transfer from Hibs to Millwall has fallen through after the Scotland striker opted against a move to the Skybet Championship club.

It had been believed that the 25-year-old was close to finalising a move to The Den and had played his last game for Hibs, but in a surprising development, it has emerged that the player would prefer to stay in Scotland. Hibs had agreed a fee of more than £2million plus add-ons with Millwall and speaking at his weekly press conference, Easter Road boss Lee Johnson made it clear that he anticipated Nisbet would complete the switch south. However, Nisbet could now be in the team for the crucial cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen on Saturday in Leith.

A statement from Quanic Sports, who represent Nisbet, read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Porteous, however, has left Hibs to join Watford in a deal that could net the Edinburgh club up to £500,000, with the Hornets’ manager Slaven Bilic on Friday saying: "He's signed – it's a done deal. (He's) a young player and in the short-term, I call it cosmetic change which is very important in our situation. He's a homegrown player and we got Ryan, which is good for refreshing the squad. He played on a good level in the Scottish league in a good club in the Scottish league. Now it's down to him to train good and deserve the chance."