Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet on his Ibrox premonition and the key moment that cost his side victory

Some players would prefer to simply dip their toe in the water after a 10-month injury lay-off but Kevin Nisbet was happy to jump in at the deep end, confident that he could make a splash.

Kevin Nisbet made his first appearance for Hibs since February in the 3-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Against Rangers at Ibrox that belief was vindicated as he scored a goal and produced a performance which suggested he will be able to turn back time and recapture previous form. Unfortunately, for Hibs, that was not enough to earn them points as they returned to league action following the World Cup hiatus.

"It was great to grab a goal. I came into the game full of confidence, to be honest. I kind of knew I'd score,” said the 25-year-old Scotland striker after netting his first goal since Boxing Day. “It's great to be back on the park, and get some good minutes under my belt but obviously I’m disappointed with the result.

“I think it's one that got away from us - that's certainly been the story of the last few years for me personally here. We were so close to getting a result and it just didn't happen for us but I thought it was a better performance. That's something we can build on against Livingston."

The West Lothian side provide the opposition in a Christmas Eve game that has taken on greater significance. Thursday night’s defeat was the Easter Road side’s seventh in eighth games and while internally there remains strong feelings that the return of guys like Nisbet will help manager Lee Johnston guide the Leithers up the table, evidence is required. But there were signs of improvement against a Rangers side that found a way to win, without blowing their visitors away.

Hibs took an early lead thanks to a powerful Ryan Porteous header, but Fashion Sakala levelled in the 16th minute. The hosts were unable to gain any kind of momentum, though, as just 53 seconds later Nisbet coolly finished a breakaway to leave his mark.

His third goal in five games at Ibrox, it could have been his first win there with Hibs had they succeeded in extending that lead before half-time when Elie Youan was denied by Allan McGregor and the referees - on the pitch or watching on VAR - decided not to award a penalty for what looked like a solid handball shout as Nisbet applied more pressure on James Sands in the Rangers box.

Instead the Glasgow side came back at them in the second half, with goals from Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos, to win the match.

Nisbet added: "We got ourselves in at the break 2-1 up and we were delighted with the first-half performance - I thought we were outstanding picking up second balls, tidying up, counter-attacking, creating chances.

"Elie Youan's chance was a key moment but in games like this it's fine lines. A yard either side and it goes in, and we're 3-1 up at the break and I think we'd see the game out.

"It's hard to go in 2-1 up and then lose two goals in quick succession. We shot ourselves in the foot but we need to dust ourselves down and go again.

