Hibs striker exits club with parting shot over 'how certain people treated me'

Cryptic farewell message as veteran departs Easter Road

Departing Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre has aimed a parting shot over how he was treated by "certain people" in a cryptic farewell message to the club's supporters.

The 37-year-old joined Hibs last summer from Sydney FC, signing a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, which has not been invoked.

The Englishman departs having made 29 appearances for the Easter Road side, scoring five times, taking his career total to 278 goals in 723 senior matches.

Adam Le Fondre in action for Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Posting on Instagram, Le Fondre wrote: "I'd like to thank Brian McDermott and Lee Johnson for bringing me to the club and Nick Montgomery for [his] continued trust in my ability. I had a blast north of the border.

"Disappointed with how the season panned out and how certain people treated me, but that's for another day. Special thanks to the fans for making me feel very welcome, it's truly a special club and I believe they are on the road to great things."

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock have provided an end-of-season update, revealing they remain in talks with six of their out-of-contract players.

Jack Sanders, Kerr McInroy, Aaron Quigg and Steven Warnock have all departed Rugby Park upon expiry of their deals, while on-loan players Will Dennis, Corrie Ndaba, Stuart Findlay, Tom Davies, James Balagizi and Kevin Van Veen will – for the time being, at least – return to their parent clubs.

Liam Polworth, Marley Watkins, Gary Mackay-Steven, Greg Stewart, Innes Cameron and Kieran O’Hara all fall into the category of being “still in discussions with the club”.

Manger Derek McInnes is thought to be keen on bringing Findlay – still under contract at Oxford – back to Rugby Park.

The 28-year-old defender, who made 46 appearances for Killie in the season just finished, tweeted on Wednesday: “Thank you to everyone involved in and around the club for helping me have a season that I’ve absolutely loved.

“Being a part of Kilmarnock getting into Europe has been an honour. So glad to be part of such a special changing room who deserve everything they have achieved.”

In other news, Australia international Keanu Baccus has joined Mansfield after leaving St Mirren under freedom of contract. The 25-year-old helped the Paisley side secure back-to-back top-six finishes in his two seasons with the cinch Premiership club.

After making 72 appearances for the Buddies following his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer of 2022, the midfielder – who represented the Socceroos at the last World Cup in Qatar – decided his future lay elsewhere.

Baccus has agreed a two-year deal with newly-promoted League One side Mansfield.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Keanu has agreed to join us,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough. “He had plenty of suitors, in League One especially, when it was known that he wanted to play in England and we’ve managed to persuade him to come and join us.