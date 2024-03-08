Hibs striker at centre of international mix-up as 'misunderstanding' leads to surprise call-up U-turn
Hibs striker Dylan Vente will not be joining up with the Suriname national team later this month after his name was mistakenly included in a provisional squad for an upcoming training camp.
The 24-year-old was a surprise inclusion in a 35-man list published by the Surinamese Football Federation on Thursday ahead of their get-together in the Netherlands later this month, which includes a friendly against Martinique on March 24.
The news caught the attention of Hibs fans on social media, but the squad was then republished with Vente removed from the list of names amid reports that the South Americans had acted prematurely in calling up the Dutchman.
Suriname is a former Dutch colony and Vente is understood to be eligible for a call-up based on his family roots. However, according to reports in the Netherlands, the former Feyenoord forward had not yet make a decision about his international career.
Dutch outlet Voetbalzone wrote: “Vente could possibly play for Suriname in the future, but at the moment there is no question of an international career for the Natio. Inquiries reveal that the centre-forward does indeed have Surinamese roots, but sources around the player report that the rumour is 'not yet applicable'. Ultimately, the alleged selection turns out to be a misunderstanding.”
Vente, who Hibs signed from Roda JC for £700,000 last summer, represented the Netherlands at various age groups but remains uncapped at senior international level.
